Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.96 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 138.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,418,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

