Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.63 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,425 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.