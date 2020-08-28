Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.26 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 95,490 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 45,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

