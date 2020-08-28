Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

