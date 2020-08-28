Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.71 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $561.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.04. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

