Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

NYSE:PRU opened at $69.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

