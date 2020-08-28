Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

