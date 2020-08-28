Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

LHX stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.23. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

