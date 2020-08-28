Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 21,907 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

