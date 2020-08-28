Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Carnival worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Carnival by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Carnival by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Carnival by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Carnival’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

