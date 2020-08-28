Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,960 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.