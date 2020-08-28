TE-FOOD (TFD) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $12.03 million and $100,103.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,765,638 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

