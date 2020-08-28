TD Securities Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$87.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.54.

BMO opened at C$83.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

