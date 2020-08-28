Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

