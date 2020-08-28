Tata Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,449 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,112 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTM opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.