Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTM. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 766,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 450,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

