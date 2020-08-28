TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

