Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

Equities research analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

