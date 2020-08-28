Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

Equities research analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
