Swipe Price Tops $2.89 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00025223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $190.81 million and $144.28 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.