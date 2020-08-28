Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock opened at C$12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.