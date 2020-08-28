Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

SPB stock opened at C$12.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -814.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

