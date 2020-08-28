Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.42. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

NOVA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 1,112,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock worth $327,473,609.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $43,726,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

