Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 7.1%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 445,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 460,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Strikepoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikepoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.