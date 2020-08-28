Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €98.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of SBS opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €101.06 and a 200-day moving average of €82.46. Stratec has a one year low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a one year high of €116.60 ($137.18).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

