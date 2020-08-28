Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Stratasys posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

