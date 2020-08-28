STPAY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. STPAY has a total market capitalization of $168.88 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STPAY has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STPAY token can now be purchased for approximately $39.00 or 0.00340066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STPAY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.32 or 0.05417944 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY (CRYPTO:STP) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official website for STPAY is stpay.org . The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.