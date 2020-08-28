StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 2.45. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.