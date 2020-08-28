StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.
Shares of STNE opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 2.45. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
