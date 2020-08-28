Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 669% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 313.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNS stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

