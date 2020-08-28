Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,158 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.