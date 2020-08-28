Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,624 call options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 495 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Insiders acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

