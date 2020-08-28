Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Call Options (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,520 call options.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 46.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 8,042,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 812,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 173.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 3,258,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

