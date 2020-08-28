Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

