Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average daily volume of 652 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 27,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

