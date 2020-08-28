Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,809 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 874 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 90,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,179 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $520.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.46. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

