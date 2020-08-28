Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BOX Call Options (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,965 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,362% compared to the average volume of 1,571 call options.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

