STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

STM stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 913,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

