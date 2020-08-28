Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,922,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

