Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $405.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Intuit stock opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day moving average of $280.78. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

