Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.