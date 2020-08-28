Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 250.98 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.