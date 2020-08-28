Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Sells $572,390.00 in Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $572,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $579,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $1,049,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $34.91 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 304,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 678,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

