SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 174.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $333,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $46.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.