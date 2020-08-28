Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Soliton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.01. Soliton has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Soliton by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Soliton by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soliton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

