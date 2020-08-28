Solana Market Cap Reaches $125.23 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00033883 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $125.23 million and $19.82 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.45 or 0.05411758 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,621,648 coins and its circulating supply is 32,237,480 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

