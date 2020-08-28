Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 308,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 414,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

