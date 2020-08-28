SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.33 on Thursday. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.36.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 872.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

