SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.33 on Thursday. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 872.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
