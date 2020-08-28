Smith & Wesson Brands’ (SWBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $143,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

