Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Up 5.8%

Slack (NYSE:WORK) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.23. 18,873,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 15,994,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $53,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,103.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 331,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,265,290 shares of company stock valued at $75,347,457 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 137.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

