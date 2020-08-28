Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 1,423 call options.

SIRI opened at $5.90 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 254.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 3,482,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.