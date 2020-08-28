SingularityNET (AGI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, Liqui and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,550,966 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

